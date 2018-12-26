Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will not play Wednesday

Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute continues to sit out with the knee injury that has sidelined him since late October. It was reported earlier this month that he could return within several weeks, so he may be able to resume practicing in the near future.

More News
Our Latest Stories