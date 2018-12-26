Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will not play Wednesday
Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mbah a Moute continues to sit out with the knee injury that has sidelined him since late October. It was reported earlier this month that he could return within several weeks, so he may be able to resume practicing in the near future.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Inactive Sunday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Still out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Participates in shootaround•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Should be back in a 'couple weeks'•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...