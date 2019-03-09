Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will remain sidelined

Mbah a Moute (knee) will remain sidelined for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute has not played since the fourth game of the season, but has been nearing a return recently. He has been able to practice in limited fashion, but will not have another opportunity to return until Monday versus the Celtics.

