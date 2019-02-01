Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Saturday

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute still hasn't taken the court since Oct. 23 due to a knee issue, and it remains uncertain as to when he may return. His next chance to play will come Sunday in Toronto.

