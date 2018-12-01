Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Sunday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is out Sunday against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute hasn't played since late October due to left knee soreness but continues to simply be day-to-day. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Pelicans.

