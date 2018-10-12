Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Thursday
Mbah a Moute (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's exhibition against Maccabi Haifa, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Mbah a Moute continues to inch closer to a return from a right calf strain, but he won't take the court in the Clippers' preseason finale, likely as a precaution. He figures to be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Denver, but confirmation on his status should emerge prior to tipoff.
