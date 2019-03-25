Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play vs. Minnesota

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Mbah a Moute continues to be evaluated on a daily basis, although he's not yet ready to take the court. He'll be considered a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Milwaukee.

