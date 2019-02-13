Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Wednesday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

The Clippers will keep Mbah a Moute on the shelf through the All-Star break and don't have a clear timeline for his return to game action. The sore left knee has kept Mbah a Moute sidelined since Oct. 23.

