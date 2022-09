Williamson signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Clippers on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Williamson agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers in June and will remain with the team for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Loyola product averaged 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.0 minutes per game during his final collegiate season, scoring in double digits in 24 of 33 appearances.