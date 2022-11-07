Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said prior to Sunday's 110-102 loss to the Jazz that Kennard is scheduled to undergo further testing on his chest while he continues to experience discomfort, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kennard missed his first game of the season Sunday and appears unlikely to play Monday against the Cavaliers in the second half of the back-to-back set, given Lue's comments. The upcoming tests should provide more clarity on the extent of Kennard's injury, but for the time being, the 26-year-old can be viewed as day-to-day.