Kennard (calf) is available for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Kennard will be available for the first time since suffering a calf injury during a Nov. 15 loss to Dallas. However, as to be expected, the sharpshooter will be limited during his return from a lengthy absence, per Perley. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George also available, Kennard figures to operate off the bench. Across seven games as a reserve, Kennard has averaged 8.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per contest.