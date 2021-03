Kennard finished Sunday's loss to New Orleans with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 19 minutes.

Kennard has been averaging less than 10 minutes per game since returning from a knee injury in late February, but he received a little more run with Los Angeles sitting their starters late in the blowout loss. The result was Kennard's highest scoring effort since Jan. 17, when he tallied 20 points versus Indiana. In his first season as a Clipper, the fourth-year pro is averaging a modest 7.7 points and 2.6 boards per contest.