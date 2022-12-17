Kennard isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's matchup against Washington, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Kennard was sidelined for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back set Thursday due right calf soreness, but he'll be back in the mix Saturday. Over his past five appearances, the sharpshooter has averaged 10.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game.
