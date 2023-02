Kennard totaled zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 win over Chicago.

Kennard shifted into the starting lineup but failed to score in what was quite simply a terrible performance. The Clippers continue to tinker with their opening five, often dependent on who is available on the night. As for Kennard, he should be viewed as nothing more than a potential three-point streaming option on low-volume nights such as this.