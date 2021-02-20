Kennard (knee) was active but didn't leave the bench Friday in the Clippers' 116-112 win over the Jazz.

Though Kennard was cleared to play Friday after missing the Clippers' previous game Wednesday due to a knee injury, his lack of use either means that he was only available in an emergency, or he was held out in a coach's decision. The returns of Kawhi Leonard (leg), Paul George (toe) and Nicolas Batum (concussion) from multi-game absences lessened the need for the Clippers to rely on Kennard, who has typically only played around 15-to-20 minutes when the team has its full complement of guards and forwards available this season.