Kennard (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

A sore right hamstring forced Kennard to exit Sunday's regular-season finale early and will keep him sidelined for at least one additional contest. Kennard averaged 12.8 points per game and shot 46.5 percent from three over the final 17 games of the regular season, so his absence is a big blow for the Clippers at a critical time, though the late-season returns of Paul George and Norman Powell should make his absence sting a bit less.