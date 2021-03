Kennard played 21 minutes off the bench and added 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

Prior to Thursday, Kennard totaled just six points, three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes over the previous four games. For the season, Kennard is averaging a career worst 7.4 points on a career low 6.0 field goal attempts per game.