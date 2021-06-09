Kennard totaled 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 loss to the Jazz.

Kennard factored heavily in the rotation, continuing where he left off in Game 5 against the Mavericks. With a number of the usual suspects failing to have a real impact, Kennard found his range from the perimeter, something the team will be hoping can stick moving forward. It is hard to project his exact role from one game to the next but at least this is a step in the right direction, especially if the Clippers are hoping to get value out of his sizeable contract.