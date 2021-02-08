Kennard recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during the 113-110 loss to Sacramento on Sunday.

Kennard received the spot start with teammate Paul George out and he completely butchered his chance. The guard was subpar on the floor and did not produce elsewhere to make up for his lack of points. Kennard has been in quite the rut of form lately and he is to be passed for the time being.