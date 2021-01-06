Kennard recorded nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes in the 116-113 loss to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Kennard was gifted a very big role and butchered it in the loss Tuesday. After news broke that fellow teammate Paul George would be sitting due to an ankle injury, Kennard got the nod to start in his place. However, he was woeful at best with his shooting attempts. Kennard went a mediocre 26 percent from the floor, but did add six grabs. It is not certain how bad the injury is to George and if he sits out longer, Kennard may lose his starting spot.