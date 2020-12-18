Kennard had 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 125-105 loss versus Utah.

Kennard led the Clippers bench in scoring en route to third preseason defeat Thursday. He will end it having averaged 7.3 points and a 42.1 shooting percentage through three games. Kennard appears to be LA's second scoring option off the bench.