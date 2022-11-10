Kennard is in the starting five for Wednesday's game, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Kennard will replace Terance Mann in the starting lineup Wednesday. Kennard had started three games before missing last Sunday's game versus Utah.
