Kennard finished with 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Kennard shifted into the starting lineup and certainly made the most of his promotion. This was certainly a high point in what has been an underwhelming season and perhaps this performance can be the launching pad for increased production. Of course, we need to factor in that Paul George (rest) was sitting this one out, something that contributed to Kennard's offensive explosion. Kawhi Leonard (foot) is going to miss at least another few games and so while he won't be this good every night, Kennard could be a short-term streaming option across most competitive formats.