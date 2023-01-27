Kennard logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Thursday's 138-100 victory over the Spurs.

Kennard was inserted into the starting lineup Thursday, returning from a nine-game absence. Unfortunately, he saw just 17 minutes of playing time, likely as a result of some injury management, as well as the fact the game was a blowout. While he can be utilized as a three-point streaming option at times, the Clippers have arguably the deepest roster in the league, meaning their rotation can often be based on who is playing well on any given night.