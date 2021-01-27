Kennard posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 108-99 loss to the Hawks.

Kennard was one of three new additions to the Clippers' starting five after Paul George (COVID-19 protocols), Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) and Patrick Beverley (knee) were sidelined for the first contest of a six-game road trip. Reggie Jackson (20 points, eight assists, seven rebounds in 39 minutes) was the Clippers' top fantasy producer on the night, but Kennard wasn't far behind and actually sported the higher usage rate (21.5 percent) of the two. Since all of George, Leonard and Beverley are uncertain to join the Clippers at any point during the road trip, the likes of Kennard, Jackson, Lou Williams and Serge Ibaka -- among others -- should all benefit from short-term spikes in fantasy value.