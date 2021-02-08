Kennard recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 19 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 113-110 loss to the Kings.

With Paul George (toe) sidelined for a second straight game, Kennard picked up another start on the wing alongside Kawhi Leonard. While Kennard was never expected to be one-to-one replacement for George in terms of usage, his output and minutes were still disappointing for those that streamed him. Rather than Kennard, it was Lou Williams (23 points, five rebounds, five assists in 29 minutes) who stepped up as a secondary playmaker after Leonard.