Kennard (calf) logged 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's 119-117 win over the Hornets, finishing with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists.

Kennard was on a minute restriction in his return from a nine-game absence, but it's unlikely that he'll see a dramatic increase in playing time now that the Clippers are at close to full strength. His return coincided with stars Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) also making their way back from multi-game absences, leaving fewer minutes available for the rest of the Clippers' wing and forward options. Norman Powell (groin) is also expected to rejoin the mix eventually, a development that could squeeze Kennard's playing time even further.