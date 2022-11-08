Kennard (chest) will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kennard was initially listed as questionable due to a chest injury, but the team has since cleared him for Monday's action. However, he will come off the bench in this one, as Terance Mann has been named the starter at shooting guard.
