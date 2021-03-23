Kennard registered 20 points (8-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 18 minutes in Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

With LA's elites unable to gain much traction, coach Tyronn Lue emptied his bench out of desperation, and it turned out to be the right move. Kennard came into the game, didn't miss a shot, and joined Terence Mann to erase a 20-point deficit. The Clippers paid a hefty sum for Kennard's services in the offseason, and so far, it hasn't amounted to much. Monday's stellar play helped erase some of the lingering doubt about his effectiveness. Kennard revived some of the hustle he displayed in college. His usual position has a logjam on the depth chart, so the guard's future fortunes are cloudy at best.