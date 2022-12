Kennard (calf) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kennard suffered a calf injury Nov. 15 against the Mavericks and has remained sidelined since. Monday's designation marks the first time Kennard has been listed as questionable since suffering the injury, so even if he doesn't suit up, it appears he's nearing a return to game action.