Kennard is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to right calf soreness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kennard has suited up for back-to-back contests following a nine-game absence due to a calf injury. The sharpshooter is still dealing with some soreness related to the issue and may be sidelined for the second half of Los Angeles' current back-to-back set to manage his workload. Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) have already been ruled out, while Marcus Morris (ribs) and Reggie Jackson (Achilles) join Kennard as questionable, leaving the Clippers in danger of being extremely shorthanded against Cleveland.