Kennard and the Clippers agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $64 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Clippers acquired Kennard on draft-night and will now lock up the 24-year-old on virtually the same deal they extended to Marcus Morris in free agency. Kennard missed most of last season due to injury, but in 28 appearances he averaged 15.8 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 made three-pointers. The 2017 lottery pick will help anchor an improved Clippers bench unit this season.