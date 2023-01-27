Kennard (calf) logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Thursday's 138-100 victory over the Spurs.

Back in action after a nine-game absence, Kennard stepped into the Clippers' starting unit while Marcus Morris (ribs) was sidelined. However, Kennard didn't on Morris' usual level of playing time, presumably because the Clippers wanted to limit Kennard's workload coming off the injury. While Kennard can utilized as three-point streaming option at times, the Clippers have arguably the deepest roster in the league, meaning that it may take an absence from one or two of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard or Norman Powell in order for Kennard to see the kind of volume he needs to pay dividends to fantasy managers.