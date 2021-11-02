Kennard registered 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in a 99-94 victory against Oklahoma City on Monday.

Kennard led Clippers reserves in scoring in the contest and has now logged at least 30 minutes in three straight contests. He has drained at least two triples in each of his past five games and is averaging 13.8 points over that span. Kennard isn't likely to contribute over a variety of categories, but he has some fantasy value as a scorer with the ability to get hot from beyond the arc.