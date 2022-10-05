Clippers coach Ty Lue said that Kennard (ankle) will miss practice Wednesday but is expected to play in upcoming preseason games, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kennard rolled his ankle in Monday's preseason opener versus the Traili Blazers. However, it appears that he has not sustained a serious injury and should not miss much time in the preseason or regular season.
