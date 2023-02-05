Kennard (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench in Saturday's 134-128 overtime win over the Knicks.

After starting in three of the Clippers' final four games of January following his return from a right calf injury, Kennard has now been dropped from head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation in both of the team's first contests of February. Kennard's chances of regaining a role on the second unit won't improve once John Wall (abdomen) returns, so Kennard's best bet for regaining relevance even in deeper fantasy leagues might be getting moved elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.