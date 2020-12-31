Kennard is coming off the bench Wednesday against Portland, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 24-year-old started the last two games in place of Kawhi Leonard (mouth), but he'll shift back to the bench with Leonard rejoining the lineup. Kennard is coming off his best performance of the season after putting up 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes Tuesday versus Minnesota.