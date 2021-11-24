Kennard amassed six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 OT loss to the Mavericks.

Kennard was barely visible in the overtime loss, burning those who took a flier on him during what was a low-volume night. The playing time was right where it needed to be, it was simply Kennard who could not get anything going on the offensive end. Despite this dud, he can have some streaming appeal on most nights, especially until Nic Batum (health protocols) makes it back from his stint on the sidelines.