Kennard is questionable to play in Thursday's matchup with the Suns due to right calf soreness, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Kennard's potential absence could leave the Clipper shorthanded in the backcourt, with Reggie Jackson (Achilles) out. John Wall and Terrance Mann will likely see extended minutes if Kennard is unable to play against the Suns.
