Kennard (COVID-19) is no longer on the team's injury report, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Kennard has reportedly cleared health and safety protocols after just one game missed and should be available to play versus the Timberwolves. The former Duke standout is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds across 35 outings.
