Kennard (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kennard suffered the injury Friday against the Spurs, but the Clippers have not given any additional details other than saying he suffered from chest discomfort. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is also out, so Norman Powell, who started the second half Friday, might see an uptick in minutes against Utah. Kennard's next chance to play will come Monday against the Cavaliers.