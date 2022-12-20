Kennard said that he's 100 percent healthy and clear of all minute restrictions, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Kennard has been capped at 29 minutes since returning from a calf injury Dec. 5. He's played well since then, averaging 12.3 points and making 2.7 threes on 50.0 percent from distance in 24.3 minutes across six appearances. Don't expect him to start suddenly seeing minutes in the mid-30s, however. He's seen 30-plus minutes just once this season and is competing with Paul George, Norman Powell (groin) and Terance Mann for minutes.