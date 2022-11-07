Kennard (chest) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Kennard missed Sunday's loss to the Jazz due to a chest injury and is undergoing further testing. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday, but Terance Mann saw increased playing time in Kennard's absence Sunday.
