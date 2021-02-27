Kennard played two minutes Friday in the Clippers' 119-99 win over the Grizzlies, tallying one rebound and no other statistics.

After losing in a blowout to the Grizzlies on Thursday, the Clippers returned the favor in Friday's rematch. Though the non-competitive nature of both games allowed LA to give some extra run to reserves, the fact that Kennard only earned eight minutes of playing time between the contests indicates that he's fallen out of favor for head coach Tyronn Lue. Kennard's fall out of the rotation is a major surprise, given that he signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the club back in December.