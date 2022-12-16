Kennard (calf) won't play in Thursday's contest against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Kennard is dealing with right calf soreness and will miss his 12th game of the season. With Kennard and Reggie Jackson (Achilles) both ruled out, the Clippers will likely rely heavily on John Wall and Terance Mann in the backcourt.
