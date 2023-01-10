Kennard (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcastreports.
Kennard will miss his second straight contest due to a calf injury. Terance Mann and Norman Powell emerge as candidates to receive more opportunities with the Duke product still on the sidelines. Kennard's next chance to return to the court comes Friday against the Nuggets.
