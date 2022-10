Kennard closed Sunday's 112-95 loss to Phoenix with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 18 minutes.

Kennard wasn't a go-to solution with the Clippers battling a double-digit deficit throughout Sunday's contest. His playing time marked a season low, despite Los Angeles shooting just 28.1 percent (9-of-32) from beyond the arc. Both parties will look to rebound Tuesday against Oklahoma City.