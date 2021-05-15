Kennard scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 41 minutes in a loss to Houston on Friday.

Kennard started for the 16th time this season as the Clippers elected to rest most of their usual starters in the second game of a back-to-back set. The 24-year-old performed well as a scorer, making nearly half of his shots including three from beyond the arc. However, he remarkably contributed next to nothing in terms of peripheral stats in spite of logging over 40 minutes, finishing with no rebounds or defensive stats along with only one assist.