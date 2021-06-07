Kennard had 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt) off the bench in Sunday's Game 7 win over Dallas.

Kennard picked up four DNP-CDs in the series, but he provided a nice boost off the bench Sunday as coach Ty Lue trusted him for longer stretches while pulling back on Rajon Rondo's workload (nine minutes). Going forward, there's a good chance Kennard will remain on the fringes of the rotation, but he'll likely have a few more opportunities to provide a spark for a team that suddenly has a navigable path to the Finals. With that said, the Clippers certainly hoped to get more out of a player they inked to a $64 million extension back in December.