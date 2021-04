Kennard ended with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 24 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 victory over the Pistons.

Kawhi Leonard was given the night off for rest purposes, allowing Kennard to slide into the starting lineup. However, the elevation in role didn't end well for Kennard as he managed an empty 11 points in what was a high-scoring game. At this point, his contract seems quite unwarranted and on a typical night, he is not a player to prioritize in 12 or even 14-team leagues.