Kennard supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 95-93 victory over the Rockets.

Kennard started for the first time this season and responded with a season-high output in rebounds, but his scoring numbers were not on the same page and ended just two points shy of posting a double-double. Through seven games, Kennard has been coming off the bench most of the time and is averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting a solid 44.4 percent from three-point range.